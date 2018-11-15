Graph Blockchain in Discussions With Ministry of Trade and Agriculture

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graph Blockchain Inc. (“Graph” or “Company”) (CSE: GBLC) is very pleased to announce that in collaboration with Datametrex AI Limited (“Datametrex”, TSXV: DM), discussions have been held with senior officers of a multi-national conglomerate in conjunction with Counsellors from the Canadian Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Agriculture, to provide Blockchain logistics and Global Supply Chain Management solutions in relation to Canadian beef importation.

In partnership with Datametrex, Graph was invited to the Canadian Embassy in Seoul, Korea, to discuss building supply chain management and logistics solutions, leveraging Datametrex’s expertise in AI, in combination with Graph’s high development proficiency of blockchain data management and analytics platforms in the logistics and global trade sector.

As reported in the Beef Quarterly Research Report published by Rabobank in August 2018 (click here), North Asia, and more specifically Japan and South Korea, have been increasing their beef imports over the past year, with the highest rise in imports since 2002. With global concerns arising over Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, a major point and condition of the parties involved in the meeting was the quality assurance of imported beef. In addition, the blockchain based solutions will include development of reporting and auditing systems for tracking and tracing, quality control, delivery, payments, and quotas.

“The successive wins building prototype’s for multi-nationals has helped us reach this otherwise hard to attain opportunity. We’re excited to be a part of the expert teams leading this initiative in collaboration with Datametrex, and we look forward to seeing what other doors this opens,” says Peter Kim, CEO of the Company.

“This represents a fantastic opportunity for both Datametrex and Graph as both companies will work together to provide the solution and integration of this innovative platform. We are thrilled to work with the Canadian Governments and their embassy representatives on a solution that will help position Canadian farmers for expansion into new markets,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company develops leading-edge private blockchain business intelligence and data management solutions and is a pure play in the graph database technology space. Graph leverages their proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. The Company’s powerfully unique solution has translated into a high growth trajectory, with the company securing multiple prototype development contracts with multi-national conglomerates, and the opportunity to sell across client subsidiaries as a full enterprise product.

Additional information on Graph Blockchain Inc. is available at: www.GraphBlockchain.com

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to four exciting verticals. Big Data, collecting data from retail point of sales environments. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Industrial scale Cryptocurrency Mining through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp (www.roninblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Kim – CEO Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 482-3282 ext. 228

Email: pkim@graphblockchain.com

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO Datametrex AI Limited

Phone: (647) 400-8494

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

Forward Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, the same may prove to be incorrect, and the forward looking statements in this press release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.