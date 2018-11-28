Gray Tools Launches New Mobile Tool Chest for Field Technicians

CBJ Newsmakers

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Tools Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile tool chest designed for field technicians who need to transport their tools and supplies to the worksite. The professional grade chest is made of injection molded copolymer polypropylene making it extremely durable and resistant to impacts and harsh weather conditions.

According to Dragos Baicoianu, Brand Manager, “When we investigated the marketplace we realized there were very few lightweight mobile storage available that offered the function of a traditional drawer tool chest. Most composite storage products were simply buckets or bins with handles. The functional design of our mobile tool chest delivers superior tool control and accessibility.”

The new mobile tool chest is ideal for maintenance professionals engaged in the aviation, railway, industrial, military, and roadside automotive assistance industries.

Gary Nuttall, company President, says: “The new mobile tool chest provides a superior alternative to the very limited product offerings currently available to professional tool users. Gray Tools carries one of the broadest ranges of tool storage solutions in Canada, including roller cabinets, tool chests and modular cases that have been tested and proven in the most demanding environment. The new mobile tool chest completes our offering with a durable and versatile solution for the technician on the go.”

The chest features removable top and front lids. Below the top lid, there is a storage area and removable tray. The inside cavity of the top lid can be outfitted with one of the several available accessory panels which provide additional storage, organization and protection for a variety of precision tools and electronic devices such as tablets.

Behind the front lid there is a cavity which permits the customization of the tool chest in up to 10 different drawer configurations. The customization is achieved via the availability of drawers in three different heights: 113⁄₁₆’’ (30mm), / 2⅓” (60mm) and 311⁄₁₆” (95mm). The standard configuration includes four drawers (quantity 1 of 113⁄₁₆”, 2 of 2⅓” and 1 of 311⁄₁₆”).

The mobile chest is available in two versions: industrial (part no. 941004), and military (part no. 942004).

The military version is fully compliant with NATO standards (MIL standard 8140 level J, STANAG 4280 and IP 67) and waterproof. Both versions feature steel eyelets compatible with any standard or TSA certified padlock, four rear mounted silent self-oiling wheels, two side handles and a telescoping rear handle. Accessory panel holders are also available for placement inside the drawers offering further tool control and organisation.

The tool chest can be purchased in store at any of the many Gray distributors located across Canada. For a list of nearby distributors visit www.graytools.com/wheretobuy

About Gray Tools:

Gray Tools Canada Inc. ( www.graytools.com ) of Brampton, ON, is the only industrial-quality manufacturer of hand tools in Canada and has been manufacturing high-quality hand tools since 1912. The company currently offers more than 6,000 industrial product solutions and operates three warehouses in Canada.

