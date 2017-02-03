Graybug Vision CEO Jeffrey Cleland Discusses Company’s Prodrug Technology at Glaucoma 360 on February 3

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 3, 2017) – Graybug Vision, Inc., a venture-stage pharmaceutical company committed to developing potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma, said that Jeffrey L. Cleland, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a drug delivery panel discussion during the Glaucoma Research Foundation’s 6th Annual Glaucoma 360 meeting in San Francisco today. The “New Horizons Forum” is a full day of presentations, panels, and discussions featuring CEOs from start-up companies, industry executives, ophthalmic leaders, venture capitalists, and FDA directors. It is the centerpiece event of the three-day Glaucoma 360.

To meet the unmet medical need of improving drug adherence in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Dr. Cleland will describe Graybug Vision’s prodrug technology platform, which is being developed to enable current intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering drugs to be used in a novel depot formulation. The proprietary approach may provide up to 6 months of sustained drug release with a single subconjunctival dose administration as an alternative to daily eye drops. The company’s glaucoma programs include new chemical entities (NCEs) that offer single or dual agent IOP-lowering, or IOP-lowering combined with a neuroprotection agent. Graybug Vision has a library of more than 40 compounds it is screening and plans to begin clinical trials with its first compound in early 2018.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is developing novel products for the treatment of people with ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent administration and to reduce the burden of treatment for patients with ocular diseases. The company’s lead product, GB-102, has the potential for twice per year injections to treat patients with neovascular (wet) AMD. Graybug Vision has developed a library of compounds to treat glaucoma, a leading cause of progressive, irreversible vision loss worldwide, by lowering intraocular pressure alone or in combination with neuroprotection when injected twice per year into the subconjunctiva. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.