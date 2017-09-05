Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup challenges Canadians to take action

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadians across the country are on notice: the wildlife that lives in our lakes, rivers and oceans is in danger of being overtaken – by our garbage.

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup’s new national campaign, created by agency Traffik, challenges Canadians to take ownership of our shorelines and lead the effort to clean them up, lest they face a future abundant in litter and lacking in fish, frogs, birds and other aquatic wildlife.

The visceral, visually arresting work features beautiful depictions of shoreline landscapes tainted by “garbage” adorned with the wildlife that live there. From a murre-branded detergent jug washed up on coastal rocks to a trout-themed bottle floating in the middle of an inviting lake, the images elicit a gut-wrenching reaction, making the problem and solution painfully clear.

As a frog fades to a candy wrapper sinking amidst lily pads, the loop closes, proclaiming “Don’t let garbage replace wildlife” – giving Canadians of all ages and stripes a common goal and rallying cry.

Click here to view “Don’t let litter replace wildlife” assets.

“Too often our aquatic ecosystems become the final dumping ground for garbage, and wildlife suffer the consequences. Shoreline litter is a growing global issue and we are asking Canadians to be a part of the solution by leading or joining a shoreline cleanup in their communities,” said Rachel Schoeler, program manager of the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup. “Through dramatic contrasts, the campaign provides powerful imagery showing one possible future for wildlife if we don’t cleanup. It also shows us it doesn’t have to be this way – fish won’t be replaced by bottles and birds by the plastic they consume if we all take action now to turn the tide on shoreline litter.”

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, an initiative of Ocean Wise’s Vancouver Aquarium Marine Sciences Centre and WWF-Canada, is Canada’s largest conservation-based cleanup. The campaign expands Canadians’ mandate to care for not only the largest ocean coastlines, but anywhere land meets water.

The team at Traffik was thrilled with the opportunity to help the Vancouver Aquarium and WWF-Canada with their marketing challenge, becoming so passionate about the initiative that they led a Shoreline Cleanup of their own, removing over 80 pounds of litter from Toronto’s Trillium Park.

About Traffik

Traffik is an integrated marketing communications company based in Toronto. Part of the sgsco collective, Traffik’s approach to culturally-inspired conversion helps brands own the Moment of SaleTM. For more info, visit www.traffikgroup.com

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited, is one of the largest direct action conservation programs in Canada. A conservation initiative of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre and WWF-Canada, the Shoreline Cleanup aims to promote understanding of shoreline litter issues by engaging Canadians to rehabilitate shoreline areas through cleanups. www.ShorelineCleanup.ca

Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver Aquarium, an Ocean Wise initiative, is one of the world’s leading accredited aquariums, dedicated to the conservation of aquatic life. Explore with us at www.vanaqua.org

WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada creates solutions to the environmental challenges that matter most for Canadians. We work in places that are unique and ecologically important, so that nature, wildlife and people thrive together. Because we are all wildlife. For more information, visit wwf.ca

