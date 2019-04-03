Great-West Consolidation

CBJ — Great-West Lifeco Inc. is consolidating its three Canadian life insurance companies under a single brand in an effort to simplify business operations.

The Winnipeg-based company says the Great-West Life Assurance, London Life Insurance. and the Canada Life Assurance will come together under the Canada Life banner.

Businesses operations in the U.S. and in Europe are not affected by this proposed change, which still requires board, regulatory and policyholder approvals.

