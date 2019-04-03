Wednesday, April 3, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Great-West Consolidation

Great-West Consolidation

Mergers and acquisitions logo

CBJ — Great-West Lifeco Inc. is consolidating its three Canadian life insurance companies under a single brand in an effort to simplify business operations.

The Winnipeg-based company says the Great-West Life Assurance, London Life Insurance. and the Canada Life Assurance will come together under the Canada Life banner.

Businesses operations in the U.S. and in Europe are not affected by this proposed change, which still requires board, regulatory and policyholder approvals.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Roots logo
Roots Releases 4th Quarter Numbers
LGC CAPITAL Announces new chapter in its corporate evolution with the addition of a highly experienced global Executive Team bringing on over 90 years of combined experience from British American Tobacco and Monsanto