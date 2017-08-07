Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2017 Results

PLANO, TX–(Marketwired – August 07, 2017) – Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”), today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2017:

Basic net income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“EPS”) for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.16, an increase of 14.3%, compared to $0.14 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Basic adjusted net income attributable to Green Brick per common share (“Adjusted EPS”) for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.25, an increase of 13.6%, compared to $0.22 for the three months ended June 30, 2016. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company had: pre-tax income of $12.0 million, an increase of 9.9%, compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016; gross profit of $22.9 million, an increase of 3.7%, compared to $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016; and revenue of $105.0 million, an increase of 6.1%, compared to $98.9 million for three months ended June 30, 2016.

Builder operations revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $100.3 million, an increase of 7.1%, compared to $93.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Land development revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $4.6 million, a decrease of 11.5%, compared to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

The dollar value of backlog units as of June 30, 2017 was $165.2 million, an increase of 17.7% compared to June 30, 2016. The average sales price of homes in backlog increased $41,812, or 9.1%, to $498,955 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $457,143 for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Homes under construction increased 8.2% to 714 as of June 30, 2017, compared to 660 as of June 30, 2016.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017:

Basic EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.28, an increase of 40.0%, compared to $0.20 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Basic Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $0.45, an increase of 40.6%, compared to $0.32 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company had: pre-tax income of $22.1 million, an increase of 42.8%, compared to $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016; gross profit of $44.2 million, an increase of 21.0%, compared to $36.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016; and revenue of $204.3 million, an increase of 21.0%, compared to $168.9 million for six months ended June 30, 2016.

Builder operations revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $193.7 million, an increase of 20.8%, compared to $160.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Land development revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $10.5 million, an increase of 23.6%, compared to $8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

“We had a great second quarter where backlog increased almost 18% from 2016 and more importantly net new home orders increased 13%,” said James R. Brickman, Green Brick’s Chief Executive Officer. “We currently own or control just under 5,400 home sites, up over 900 lots, from 2016. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.4% was among the highest in the industry.”

Earnings Conference Call:

Change in Classification:

Certain indirect project costs previously classified as salary expense and selling, general and administrative expense have been classified as cost of residential units for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 to properly present cost of residential units, salary expense, and selling, general and administrative expense.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sale of residential units $ 100,345 $ 93,732 $ 193,742 $ 160,360 Sale of land and lots 4,606 5,204 10,546 8,534 Total revenues 104,951 98,936 204,288 168,894 Cost of residential units 78,553 73,447 152,314 126,651 Cost of land and lots 3,472 3,373 7,762 5,713 Total cost of sales 82,025 76,820 160,076 132,364 Total gross profit 22,926 22,116 44,212 36,530 Salary expense (5,332 ) (5,537 ) (10,767 ) (10,631 ) Selling, general and administrative expense (4,167 ) (4,251 ) (8,445 ) (8,144 ) Operating profit 13,427 12,328 25,000 17,755 Other income, net 386 1,320 928 1,836 Income before provision for income taxes 13,813 13,648 25,928 19,591 Income tax provision 4,382 4,230 8,271 5,683 Net income 9,431 9,418 17,657 13,908 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,742 2,675 3,771 4,071 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 7,689 $ 6,743 $ 13,886 $ 9,837 Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share: Basic 49,047 48,894 49,003 48,852 Diluted 49,123 48,894 49,070 48,852

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) Six Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) New Homes Delivered and Home Sales Revenue 2017 2016 Change % 2017 2016 Change % New homes delivered 237 212 25 11.8 % 463 373 90 24.1 % Home sales revenue ($ in thousands) $ 100,345 $ 93,732 $ 6,613 7.1 % $ 193,742 $ 160,360 $ 33,382 20.8 % Average sales price of homes delivered $ 423,397 $ 442,132 $ (18,735 ) (4.2 )% $ 418,449 $ 429,920 $ (11,471 ) (2.7 )%

Three Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) Six Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) Land and Lots Sales Revenue 2017 2016 Change % 2017 2016 Change % Land and lots sold 37 39 (2 ) (5.1 )% 84 67 17 25.4 % Land and lots sales revenue ($ in thousands) $ 4,606 $ 5,204 $ (598 ) (11.5 )% $ 10,546 $ 8,534 $ 2,012 23.6 % Average sales price of land and lots sold $ 124,481 $ 133,419 $ (8,938 ) (6.7 )% $ 125,547 $ 127,369 $ (1,822 ) (1.4 )%

Three Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) Six Months Ended

June 30, Increase (Decrease) New Home Orders & Backlog 2017 2016 Change % 2017 2016 Change % Net new home orders 270 239 31 13.0 % 557 479 78 16.3 % Average selling communities 52 46 6 13.0 % 53 46 7 15.2 % Selling communities at end of period 54 48 6 12.5 % 54 48 6 12.5 % Backlog ($ in thousands) $ 165,154 $ 140,343 $ 24,811 17.7 % Backlog (units) 331 307 24 7.8 % Average sales price of backlog $ 498,955 $ 457,143 $ 41,812 9.1 %

The following table calculates the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016 and reconciles these amounts to net income attributable to Green Brick, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016 means pre-tax income for the period presented divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016, respectively. Pre-tax income represents net income attributable to Green Brick for the period excluding provision for income taxes attributable to Green Brick. Due to our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards to offset future taxable income for U.S. federal income tax purposes, we believe pre-tax income is a useful measure of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

(In thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Basic Adjusted EPS Net income attributable to Green Brick – basic $ 7,689 $ 6,743 $ 13,886 $ 9,837 Income tax provision attributable to Green Brick $ 4,349 $ 4,213 $ 8,204 $ 5,636 Pre-tax income $ 12,038 $ 10,956 $ 22,090 $ 15,473 Adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding – basic 49,047 48,894 49,003 48,852 Basic Adjusted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 $ 0.32 Diluted Adjusted EPS Net income attributable to Green Brick – diluted $ 7,689 $ 6,743 $ 13,886 $ 9,837 Income tax provision attributable to Green Brick $ 4,349 $ 4,213 $ 8,204 $ 5,636 Pre-tax income $ 12,038 $ 10,956 $ 22,090 $ 15,473 Adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding – diluted 49,123 48,894 49,070 48,852 Diluted Adjusted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.45 $ 0.32

The following table calculates the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(In thousands): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Homebuilding gross margin $ 21,792 $ 20,285 $ 41,428 $ 33,709 Add back: capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 698 648 $ 1,303 $ 1,625 Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin $ 22,490 $ 20,933 $ 42,731 $ 35,334

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a uniquely structured company that combines residential land development and homebuilding. The Company acquires and develops land, provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders and participates in the profits of its controlled builders. The Company owns a controlling interest in four homebuilding companies in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes DFW LLC, Normandy Homes (a division of CB JENI), Southgate Homes DFW LLC, and Centre Living Homes, LLC), as well as a leading homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group of Georgia, L.L.C.). The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and the development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sales and the creation of brand images at its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s homebuilding partners go to www.greenbrickpartners.com/building-partners.html.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Any statements in this press release about Green Brick’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “outlook,” “strategy,” “positioned,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “projects,” “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense. These statements are based on assumptions that Green Brick has made in light of its experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Accordingly, all such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; demand for real estate investments in the geographic markets in which we operate; significant inflation or deflation; labor and raw material shortages; the failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled and competent employees; an inability to acquire land suitable for residential homebuilding at reasonable prices; an inability to develop and sell communities successfully or within expected timeframes; risks related to regulatory approvals and government regulation; the interpretation of or changes to tax, labor and environmental laws and regulations; volatility of mortgage interest rates; the unavailability of mortgage financing; the occurrence of severe weather or natural disasters; risks related to future growth through strategic investments, joint ventures, partnerships and/or acquisitions; the inability to obtain suitable bonding for the development of housing projects; difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital; the occurrence of a major health and safety incident; poor relations with the residents of our communities; information technology failures and data security breaches; product liability claims, litigation and warranty claims; our debt and related service obligations; required accounting changes; an inability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because the factors referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by Green Brick, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Green Brick undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date.

