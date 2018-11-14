Green Calgary Earns CIPH National Water Wise Award

CBJ Newsmakers

Small Changes that Lead to Big Impacts

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Calgary, a charity providing environmental education, products, services and hands-on support, has been awarded a national Water Wise Award from the Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating (CIPH).

CIPH Chairman Allen Taylor lauded Green Calgary for its leadership in encouraging and inspiring others to champion environmental leadership in their homes, workplaces, schools and communities. Specifically CIPH selected Green Calgary for its Green Homes and Community program designed to help people incorporate simple and affordable green options into the way they live, work and play. Not to be overlooked, CIPH lauds Green Calgary’s annual community rain barrel sales initiative, a program that has saved over a billion litres of water.

“Every community in Canada should be fortunate enough to have an organization like Green Calgary working on its behalf,” said Taylor. “Beyond its commitment to water conservation, we were duly impressed by Green Calgary’s efforts to bring environmental education and programming into schools.”

Green Kids and Generation Green are children and youth programs offered to schools and community groups for youth grades 7-12; providing education, problem-solving skills, and encouragement to make personal changes which promote positive environmental action.

“Green Calgary prides itself on the notion that small changes will lead to big impacts and this award is honestly a huge honour for the environmental work we do,” said Conor Tapp, Green Calgary’s Executive Director. “In addition to thanking CIPH, I’d like to express gratitude to our funders, sponsors, and the people of Calgary for sharing in our belief that we can and should continue to work toward a greener community, country and planet.”

The CIPH award program was developed to recognize outstanding efforts to improve our relationship with water. Past recipients of the CIPH Water Wise Award include WaterAid Canada, Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre, le Fonds Éco IGA, Fisheries & Marine Institute of Memorial University, and Steam Whistle Brewery.

About Canadian Institute of Plumbing and Heating

Founded in Montreal in 1933, the CIPH is a not-for-profit trade association that is committed to providing members with the tools for success in today’s competitive environment. More than 260 companies are members of this influential Canadian industry association.

They are the manufacturers, wholesaler distributors, master distributors, manufacturers’ agents, and allied companies who manufacture and distribute plumbing, heating, hydronic, industrial, waterworks, and other mechanical products. CIPH wholesalers operate more than 700 warehouses and showrooms across Canada. Total industry sales exceed $6.5 billion annually and CIPH members have more than 20,000 employees from coast to coast.

