Green Shield Canada gives back for the holidays in honour of their 60th anniversary

Windsor, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Shield Canada (GSC) encourages others to follow their lead as once again, GSC demonstrates its commitment to the greater good by making significant donations to a variety of local charities. And they are making these donations in honour of their 60th anniversary.

Founded in Windsor in 1957, GSC’s history is rooted in social responsibility with charitable giving a main focus—and again this holiday season GSC is doing just that. Celebrating 60 years of supporting our local communities, GSC is once again stepping up to help local families and individuals by donating $60,000, dividing the funds among the following charitable organizations: Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor Inc., The Salvation Army, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, Windsor Goodfellows, Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor, Place du Portage, Yonge Street Mission, and North York Harvest Food Bank.

As Steve Bradie, President and CEO of GSC explains, “At GSC, we make dozens of donations each year across the country. However, this time of year, and as we close out our 60th year, it’s especially important to reflect on how fortunate we are, and an important part of this is showing gratitude to the communities where we live and work.”

Always taking GSC’s commitment to the greater good wholeheartedly, individual GSC employees are also making a difference by organizing food, coat and toy drives for local charities. Employees are donating generously to a number of charitable organizations, including the Windsor Youth Centre, Unemployed Help Centre, Toronto Kiwanis Boys and Girls Clubs, Yonge Street Mission, and North York Harvest Food Bank. In addition, GSC employees raised $6,000 that they donated to Ronald McDonald House in Windsor. As a result, families can stay at the House while their children receive medical care and enjoy free “comfort food”.

Steve Bradie urges other organizations and individuals to follow GSC’s lead. “We encourage everyone to give where they live and work. Through the collective generosity of organizations and individuals, we hope that people in all communities across Canada are cared for during the holiday season and beyond.”

