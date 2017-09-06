Greenberg Glusker’s Andrew Apfelberg Named to ACG Global Board

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – Greenberg Glusker Corporate Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s branded consumer products practice group Andrew Apfelberg has been selected to serve on the Association of Corporate Growth’s (ACG) 27-member Global Board which governs the non-profit organization with chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members. Apfelberg, who represents middle market companies in mergers and acquisitions and as outside general counsel, was selected through an application process and will serve a three-year term.

“Among my goals for the Global Board is to further integrate ACG’s European members, with whom I have developed a close relationship through the group’s InterGrowth conferences,” says Apfelberg. “I also plan to explore ACG involvement in industry events and trade shows and through verticals that target specific industry sectors like beauty, personal care, apparel and food and beverage.”

Apfelberg created a name for himself in ACG by being deeply involved in the Los Angeles chapter and having served on the board for many years. His leadership positions on the board include serving as past president. Apfelberg has also organized and continues to serve as a co-chair of the chapter’s successful Business Conference.

“I would like to bring a fresh set of ideas to the global organization, including starting a family office initiative,” says Apfelberg. “I am passionate about family office because I represent a handful of them and feel that they are becoming a more significant player in the acquisition landscape. Their needs are different than private equity so our programming needs to change to give them the attention they deserve.”

ACG serves 90,000 investors, owners, executives, lenders and advisors to growing middle-market companies. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. www.acg.org