GreenMerchantProcessing.com Adds CFN Media as New Client

REDONDO BEACH, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 14, 2017) – GreenMerchantProcessing.com, a dedicated payment processing service serving the legal cannabis industry, is proud to announce the addition of CFN Media Group, the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, as a new client.

“We are extremely happy to be working with CFN Media,” said GreenMerchantProcessing.com President Darren Dayton. “CFN Media shares our dedication to high quality customer service and vision for the future. And, we’re pleased to offer our competitive rates and best-of-breed services to their organization.”

GreenMerchantProcessing.com offers a fully-compliant, completely legal, FinCen-certified credit card processing, banking, and cash management solution for cannabis businesses of any size.

The payment processing service features:

Credit & Debit Card Integration – Accept all major credit cards with no PIN required and funds deposited within 24 to 48 hours.

Banking & Cash Management – Free vault placement and cash pickups via Brinks/Loomis armored trucks, as well as a Visa debit card and the ability to pay bills electronically with your bank account.

Hands-Free Compliance – Easy compliance with local and state rules and regulations, as well as FinCen certified processes in place.

Highly Competitive Rates – Lower your monthly credit card payment processing fees by over 90% using our “cash discount program.”

Online retailers also have access to a complete gateway with same and next-day deposits to all U.S. banks. The gateway has standard and recurring processing, API, email invoicing, payment buttons, remote deposit, and other features. These services are ideal for online cannabidiol (CBD) stores and other high-risk merchants.

Qualified businesses are able to receive free POS hardware and software, free swipers, a free on-site vault, and free daily armored truck vault pick-up. Visit www.greenmerchantprocessing.com to learn more.

About GreenMerchantProcessing.com

GreenMerchantProcessing.com is an award-winning, industry-leading provider of technology-enabled payment processing for merchants of any size in the U.S. and Canada. GMP offers a consultant’s approach to helping you manage your business, while saving you time and money.

Our commitment to best practices & superior customer service begins the moment that you contact us. We always answer the phone with bilingual sales representatives and a dedicated representative for our clients. There are no hidden fees and no escalating rates.

After you have signed on, your personalized account representative will be there every step of the way to answer any questions you might have 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thus, allowing our customers to achieve a dominant competitive advantage. We anticipate the needs of our partners better than anyone else and drive our entire team. We bring a high level of environmental and social responsibility to our day-to-day operations and incorporate ecological considerations into all business decisions.

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the worldwide cannabis industry, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and publicity. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

The company launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.