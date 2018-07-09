Greyhound Halting Western Bus Service

CBJ — After many decades of transportation service Greyhound Canada is ending its passenger bus and freight services in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and cancelling all but one route in B.C.

The cancellation of routes will take affect at the end of October. As of November 1, only Ontario and Quebec will continue to have Greyhound Canada service.

A spokesperson for the company said the routes in rural Canada are no longer financially sustainable, with a 40% decline in ridership since 2010. It means about 415 job losses and could potentially impact about 2 million consumers.

The only western route expected to be saved will be trips between Vancouver and Seattle, Washington.

@CanBizJournal