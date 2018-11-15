Greypoint Capital Closes Second Private Debt Fund

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greypoint Capital Inc. (“Greypoint”), a Canadian alternative lender for middle market companies launched in 2013, is pleased to announce the closing of its second private debt fund.

After delivering above market returns on its first fund, Greypoint’s second fund will replicate the same mandate in providing financing for middle market Canadian businesses and real estate. Through a variety of flexible loan products, including but not limited to term loans, bridge loans, and private bonds, Greypoint primarily lends to asset-heavy businesses, but remains open to working with companies in all industries with strong management teams. Loan sizes range from $10 to $150 million, with a term of one to five years in duration.

Greypoint’s loan proceeds are utilized for a variety of uses, including: acquisitions, refinancings, management buyouts, growth capital, working capital, and share buybacks.

With a target raise of $200 million for the second fund, Greypoint has received commitments for a significant amount of the target through the first close from mainly existing investors. The Greypoint investors are primarily Canadian family offices who were looking for a yield producing investment that private debt provides.

“We look to work with strong Canadian companies, finding a mutually beneficial structure that works for both parties, ultimately enabling our borrowers to achieve their business goals.” said Holly Allen, President and CEO, at Greypoint. “We are delighted to continue working with our existing investors from our first fund, and welcome a group of new family office investors to our second fund. Greypoint’s strategy of capital preservation remains our leading priority.”

Please contact a member of the Greypoint team with any inquiries.

Contact:

Holly Allen

President & CEO

416.367.6883

Holly.Allen@greypoint.ca