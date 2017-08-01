Groundstar Resources Limited Announces Termination of LOI

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groundstar Resources Limited (TSXV:GSA) (“Groundstar” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its press release of July 12, 2017, the letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire certain oil and gas assets located in Rainbow Lake and Farrell, Alberta from a private Alberta company has lapsed in accordance with its terms and will not be extended. As such, the proposed transaction will not proceed at this time.

As a result of the termination of the LOI, the stock halt that was imposed by the regulatory authorities is anticipated to be lifted. Trading of the common shares in the capital of Groundstar is expected to resume at the opening of the markets on August 2, 2017.

About Groundstar Resources Limited

Incorporated in 1968, Groundstar Resources Limited is a publicly traded oil and gas company actively growing a portfolio targeting producing oil and gas assets with development opportunities and exploration upside. The Company’s current portfolio of resource assets provides both near term and longer term potential. Groundstar is quoted and trades under the ticker symbol “GSA” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

