GSA Brings Together Largest Online Gaming Companies to Collaborate on Its Third Party Interface Standard (TPI)

SAN GWANN, MALTA–(Marketwired – Apr 17, 2017) – The Gaming Standards Association and GSA Europe gained significant support from online gaming companies for its work on a new standard, the Third Party Interface (TPI). The Online Gaming Committee (OGC) will enjoy wider membership participation to accelerate completion of the standard. This new standard, specifically for the online gaming industry, will simplify system integration between content providers and platform providers. Further, the TPI will reduce support costs by providing a single API, supported by GSA, avoiding multiple proprietary interfaces.

The Third Party Interface is the latest sign that GSA Europe and its members are fulfilling their mission promise to create practical solutions that address real issues facing suppliers, operators, and regulators in jurisdictions across Europe. GSA anticipates that TPI will be released before the end of 2017, after the completion of alpha testing.

Chris Hobbs, Director of Corporate Affairs, Microgaming, a GSA Platinum Member Company said, “We have evaluated the Third Party Interface standard and believe it has the potential to be a valuable tool for Microgaming. In particular use of the Third Party Interface should bring about a number of benefits, and we are looking forward to working within GSA’s Technical Committee to help drive additional functionality in support of our business objectives.”

Francesco Rodano, Chief Policy Officer, Playtech added, “As a Platinum Member of GSA, Playtech has taken a leadership role in development of the Third Party Interface. This interface will simplify and expedite integration efforts with content providers as well as potentially reduce ongoing maintenance and support. We have been alpha testing this solution with very positive results and look forward to working within GSA’s Technical Committee to continue driving additional functionality in support of our business objectives.”

GSA’s Third Party Interface standard is based on JSON and WebSocket technology and describes standardized interfaces between iGaming Platforms and Remote Game Servers, as well as Remote Game Servers and Progressive Jackpot Controllers. Additionally, the specification indicates how the URLs used to launch games on Remote Game Servers should be formatted. The specification fully supports online gaming operations that service multiple jurisdictions, allowing the activity associated with each jurisdiction to be easily isolated and reported separately.

Like all GSA standards, the TPI was created through collaboration between GSA member companies. There is a level of membership for every budget. Visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more. Join GSA as a member today and join GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; Microgaming; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

Other members include: Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; BHGLS Pty. Ltd.; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations; DRGT Europe; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; Foxwoods Resort Casino; Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; JCM Global; Loto-Que�bec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; RAY; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings Ltd.; Sightline Payments; techno-consult GmbH; U1 Gaming; TNDR, Inc.; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.