Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | GT Gold Announces a C$17.6 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for Exploration at the Tatogga Property GT Gold Announces a C$17.6 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for Exploration at the Tatogga Property CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTrakopolis Provides Operational UpdateMonterey Minerals Increases Property Portfolio in the Pilbara Basin, Western AustraliaNevada Copper Announces Pricing and Terms of C$40 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement