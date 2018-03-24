GT Gold Announces Changes to Senior Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GT Gold Corp. (“GT Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GTT) announces the departure of Mark Santarossa as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Santarossa will be remaining with the Company until the end of the month to assist with transitioning the role. Paul Kania, CPA, currently serving as the Company’s Controller, will assume the Interim CFO position.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Mark”, said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “He’s a high-level talent and we thank him for his contributions.”

Paul Kania, CPA

Mr. Kania is a financial professional with broad experience providing CFO, Controller and financial reporting and consulting services to public and privately held businesses in various sectors in both Canada and the U.S. He has significant experience in the mining sector. In addition to his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, he holds a HBA, Economics and Philosophy from the University of Toronto, and an Accounting and Finance certificate from Ryerson University.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: GT Gold Corp. Kevin M. Keough President and Chief Executive Officer Tel: (613) 832-4592 Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca