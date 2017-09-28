GTA Loyalty Program, G-Shop, Turns Over USD 52 million Worth Of Orders Into Sweet Rewards

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 28, 2017) – GTA, one of the region’s leading online B2B hotel and destination services distributors, continues to see tremendous success with its G-Shop loyalty program as they recorded over USD 52 million of revenue from participating travel agents in Asia the last 6 months. To sweeten the deal for travel agents, registered G-Shop users can maximize their rewards and earn 3 times G-Shop points with preferred hotel partners under GTA’s Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) and Hotel Partnership Program (HPP).

To date, more than 2,000 agents have already made their redemptions with the points they have earned in 2017.

Rewards under the G-Shop loyalty program cover an extensive selection of electronics, dining and shopping vouchers — giving travel agents the flexibility on how they can utilize the points earned. Electronic gift cards made up 60% of redemptions last year and GTA would continue to expand the variety to meet the growing demands.

Chua Hui Wan, GTA’s Vice President of Sales for Asia, shared that it is key to recognize and appreciate the loyalty that travel agents have continued to show GTA throughout the years. She added, “G-Shop is more than just a loyalty program. We will be introducing additional features in the near future to better acknowledge the hard work and support from our travel agents.”

“More suppliers are placing priority on rate parity where they seek consistent rates on all distribution channels. Therefore, it is crucial for online B2B wholesalers like GTA to have an effective loyalty program in order to reward travel consultants for their proactive efforts,” said Tatsuo Masumoto, GTA’s Head of Sales for Japan.

For travel agents keen to maximize on their G-Shop points, GTA has collaborated with over 550 partners worldwide to offer 3x bonus G-Shop point campaign as part of the Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) and Hotel Partnership Program (HPP). Simply register on G-Shop to start earning bonus G-Shop points as part of this initiative.

About GTA

Powering global travel, GTA provides ground travel products and services for fully independent travel, supporting the biggest and best in travel. GTA is trusted to deliver because of its wealth of experience, privileged relationships and on the ground expertise. Its technology solutions easily connect travel suppliers and sellers worldwide. As well as its XML, booking sites — GTA retail, TravelCube and Travel Bound, as well as GTA wholesale — process over 21,000 bookings daily, in more than 25 languages. Connect now with GTA. www.gta-travel.com