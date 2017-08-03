GTA Realtors® Release Commercial Market Figures

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Real Estate Board President Tim Syrianos announced that TREB Commercial Network Members reported a combined 391,196 square feet of industrial, commercial/retail and office space leased through TREB’s MLS® System in July 2017 – down from 879,946 in July 2016. Leasing results can be volatile on a month-to-month basis.

Average lease rates, for properties leased on a per square foot net basis with pricing disclosed, were up for all three major market segments. The average lease rate for industrial properties, which accounted for approximately two-thirds of space leased, was $7.53. This was up substantially from the average of $5.88 for July 2016, largely due to a lack of lease transactions for very large properties this year, which tend to lease for less per square foot.

“The latest headline GDP results for the Canadian economy have certainly been positive. However, thinking about southern Ontario in particular, there remains a reliance on the export of goods and services, especially to the United States. Export-related sectors tend to be tied to substantial business investment, including real estate. In the coming months, it will be important to monitor the impact of the recent increase in the value of the Canadian dollar,” said Mr. Syrianos.

“It will also be important to watch how consumer-facing businesses, which are the drivers of the commercial/retail market segment, are impacted by the dip in housing transactions and the recent increase in borrowing costs,” continued Mr. Syrianos.

The total number of sales for all three major market segments combined was 48 in July – down slightly from 55 sales reported during the same month in 2016. The average sale price was up substantially for the industrial market segment and down for the commercial/retail and office segments. These larger year-over-year changes in the average selling price were due to a change in the mix of properties sold this year compared to last, in terms of type, size and location.

July 2017: Per Square Foot Net Commercial Leasing Summary Lease Transactions Completed on a Per Square Foot Net Basis with Pricing Disclosed on TREB MLS® Leased Square Feet Average Lease Rate July 2017 July 2016 % Change July 2017 July 2016 % Change Industrial 264,584 737,285 -64.1% Industrial $7.53 $5.88 28.2% Commercial 51,208 69,625 -26.5% Commercial $26.17 $18.03 45.1% Office 75,404 73,036 3.2% Office $12.43 $9.95 24.9% Total 391,196 879,946 -55.5% July 2017: Commercial Sales Completed with Pricing Disclosed on TREB MLS® Sales (Price Disclosed) Avg. Sale Price Per Sq. Ft. (Pricing Disclosed) July 2017 July 2016 % Change July 2017 July 2016 % Change Industrial 19 18 5.6% Industrial $188.31 $86.69 117.2% Commercial 18 25 -28.0% Commercial $278.39 $412.07 -32.4% Office 11 12 -8.3% Office $251.43 $375.80 -33.1% Total 48 55 -12.7% Source: TREB NOTE: Some table totals may differ due to conversion and rounding.

TREB is Canada’s largest real estate board. Over 48,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries: Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs (416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com