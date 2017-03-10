Friday, March 10, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Real Estate and Construction News | Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top Loan Originators List

Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top Loan Originators List

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Guaranteed Rate, the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the nation, congratulates its 38 loan originators named to Mortgage Executive Magazine’s annual list of the “Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America.” This is the fifth consecutive year that Guaranteed Rate tops the list with the most originators of any bank or mortgage company. Additionally, 99 Guaranteed Rate originators appeared on the magazine’s Top 1% Mortgage Originators list.

“I’m proud to work with these talented loan originators,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. “Each one goes above and beyond to be an expert in the mortgage industry, excel in customer service and take their business to the next level. Guaranteed Rate creates an environment that cultivates success and provides the best tools in the industry for loan originators to maximize their potential.”

Guaranteed Rate placed five more loan originators in the Top 200 ranking than the previous year, due to the company’s rapid growth and innovative model. The company’s loan originators take advantage of a unique sales driven workflow, cutting-edge mortgage technology, sales coaching and marketing tools to grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators listed in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 200 for 2016, by ranking, are:

 
3. Shant Banosian   31. Patrick Ruffner   82. Drew Boland   133. Michelle Bobart
5. Ben Cohen   33. John Noldan   84. Dean Vlamis   138. Jonathan Lamkin
9. Joe Caltabiano   41. Craig Stelzer   86. Mike Nielsen   143. Roger Brasil
13. Indy Johar   43. Allyson Kreycik   91. JD Cortese   146. Chad Lubben
15. Andrew Marquis   46. Dianne Crosby   98. Christina L. Trethewey   150. Michele Stanisch
18. Ben Anderson   57. Joseph Smith   99. Andrew Soss   151. Rick Scherer
19. Shimmy Braun   64. Dan Gjeldum   113. Sam Batayneh   153. Chad Lubben
22. Brian Decker   66. Ryan Mecum   116. Michael  Murgatroy   162. Rich Clayton
25. Tom  Lavallee   78. Christin Luckman   120. Joseph McBreen   164. Adam Slack
27. Sam Sharp   81. Brian R. Jessen   124. Rusty O’Dowd   167. Ron Erdmann
 

About Guaranteed Rate
Guaranteed Rate is the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 195 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world’s first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders 2015, was chosen Top Lender 2016 by Chicago Agent magazine and made the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list five of the past six years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Follow Guaranteed Rate:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Recommended
dynaCERT Directors and Major Shareholders Extend Voluntary Lock-Up Agreement; Increases to Over 72 Million Shares and it Strengthens Management Team
Media Advisory: Governments of Canada and Ontario to Celebrate New Affordable Rental Housing in Cambridge