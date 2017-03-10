Guaranteed Rate Leads Mortgage Executive Magazine’s Top Loan Originators List

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Guaranteed Rate, the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the nation, congratulates its 38 loan originators named to Mortgage Executive Magazine’s annual list of the “Top 200 Mortgage Originators in America.” This is the fifth consecutive year that Guaranteed Rate tops the list with the most originators of any bank or mortgage company. Additionally, 99 Guaranteed Rate originators appeared on the magazine’s Top 1% Mortgage Originators list.

“I’m proud to work with these talented loan originators,” said Victor Ciardelli, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Rate. “Each one goes above and beyond to be an expert in the mortgage industry, excel in customer service and take their business to the next level. Guaranteed Rate creates an environment that cultivates success and provides the best tools in the industry for loan originators to maximize their potential.”

Guaranteed Rate placed five more loan originators in the Top 200 ranking than the previous year, due to the company’s rapid growth and innovative model. The company’s loan originators take advantage of a unique sales driven workflow, cutting-edge mortgage technology, sales coaching and marketing tools to grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators listed in the Mortgage Executive Magazine Top 200 for 2016, by ranking, are:

3. Shant Banosian 31. Patrick Ruffner 82. Drew Boland 133. Michelle Bobart 5. Ben Cohen 33. John Noldan 84. Dean Vlamis 138. Jonathan Lamkin 9. Joe Caltabiano 41. Craig Stelzer 86. Mike Nielsen 143. Roger Brasil 13. Indy Johar 43. Allyson Kreycik 91. JD Cortese 146. Chad Lubben 15. Andrew Marquis 46. Dianne Crosby 98. Christina L. Trethewey 150. Michele Stanisch 18. Ben Anderson 57. Joseph Smith 99. Andrew Soss 151. Rick Scherer 19. Shimmy Braun 64. Dan Gjeldum 113. Sam Batayneh 153. Chad Lubben 22. Brian Decker 66. Ryan Mecum 116. Michael Murgatroy 162. Rich Clayton

25. Tom Lavallee 78. Christin Luckman 120. Joseph McBreen 164. Adam Slack 27. Sam Sharp 81. Brian R. Jessen 124. Rusty O’Dowd 167. Ron Erdmann

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is the eighth largest retail mortgage lender in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has approximately 195 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $23 billion in loans in 2016 alone. The company has become the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing the world’s first Digital Mortgage technology and offering low rate, low fee mortgages through an easy-to-understand process and unparalleled customer service. Guaranteed Rate won an American Business Award for its Digital Mortgage technology in 2016, ranked No. 1 in Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders 2015, was chosen Top Lender 2016 by Chicago Agent magazine and made the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces list five of the past six years. Visit rate.com for more information.

