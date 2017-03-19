GuidedChoice Celebrates Nearly 20 Years, Looks Back at a Legacy of Offering Clients Financial Freedom

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Mar 19, 2017) – (NAPA 401(k) Summit, Booth 406) – GuidedChoice, a digital retirement advisor, is celebrating its nearly 20 year legacy of bringing people financial freedom at the NAPA 401(k) Summit in Las Vegas today. A proven and trusted partner that manages over $13 billion in assets, GuidedChoice brings financial freedom to its clients while maintaining its independence as a company. GuidedChoice provides 3(38) fiduciary protection and because of its open architecture, has the flexibility to customize solutions for plans based on almost any investment strategy and options.

While most “robo-advisor” services were born in the last few years, GuidedChoice started the digital retirement advice industry with the first Prohibited Transaction Exemption nearly 20 years ago. GuidedChoice was founded on the ethos of bringing financial freedom to everyone and continues to deliver on that mission today.

Sherrie Grabot, CEO and founder of GuidedChoice and former ERISA Advisory Council Chair, identified a need in the marketplace for an independent, unbiased retirement planning resource that truly works in the client’s best interest. GuidedChoice achieves this by always first understanding a client’s goals, providing fee transparency and clarity at all times, and habitually advising in what is best for the client in reaching their goals rather than what is best for the advisor.

“My vision was to bring to the masses the kinds of processes and services provided to senior management so that everyone can be empowered with financial confidence to help them make smarter decisions about their financial future,” said Grabot. “That’s exactly what we did, and have been doing, for nearly 20 years.”

Through specific advice and scenario planning, GuidedChoice is solely focused on helping individuals make the right investment decisions to reach their long-term retirement income goals. Accomplishing this starts with having people save as much money as they can as soon as they can. By doing so, GuidedChoice has seen success, with managed account participants increasing savings rates by up to 110%*. The company’s proprietary process, designed by Dr. Harry Markowitz, Nobel Laureate for Modern Portfolio Theory, reflects what 60 percent of participants prefer: less risk over more reward. GuidedChoice has proven how effective its proprietary process is through multiple downturns, including the 2008 financial crisis where the S&P 500 index lost 37 percent of its value and other 401(k) accounts lost over 25 percent of their value**. Yet the largest decline in any GuidedChoice portfolio was just 11 percent.

Another distinguishing feature of Guided Choice is its commitment to plan advisors, a feature that makes the company stand out from the crowd of robo-advisors.

“We have been committed to plan advisors’ success for as long as we can remember, and view our relationship with them as a true partnership. We can be flexible with your investment strategy and options, while also supporting you from a 3(38) fiduciary liability perspective,” continued Grabot. “GuidedChoice helps you mitigate your clients’ risk, maintain impartiality, and even master new technology and trends.”

GuidedChoice has been entrusted to manage over 13 billion dollars in assets without the oversight of any parent companies, equity funds, strategic partners, or payment for recommending investments — a feat that is almost unheard of in the industry and speaks to its promise of always putting its customers first. To learn more about the company’s rich history and optimistic future, visit booth 406 at the NAPA 401(k) Summit or GuidedChoice.com.

*GuidedChoice 2012 managed account study.

**$200,000 in account balances had an average loss of more than 25 percent, EBRI. Impact of the Recent Financial Crisis on 401(k) Account Balances. EBRI Issue Brief #326, February 2009.

ABOUT GUIDEDCHOICE

Established in 1999, GuidedChoice has been helping Plan Advisors, Plan Sponsors, Recordkeepers, Small Business Owners, and Plan Participants reach their retirement income goals, whether personal or professional. GuidedChoice is an independent advisory firm focused on retirement, and enabling people to become more confident in their future by helping them make better financial decisions, providing them with an understanding of what it’s going to take to reach their goals, and giving them a personalized actionable plan to get there. Fueled by a powerful mission, the belief in financial freedom for all, GuidedChoice has no affiliations or strategic partnerships with any institutional investor or venture capital firm, nor with any investment managers or brokerage firms. For more information, please visit www.guidedchoice.com.