Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. reports on First Quarter Results with Revenue of $938,601

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. (TSX VENTURE:GUF), an established company focused on the acquisition, management and development of anchored shopping centres in Western Canada, reports a 6.6% decrease in revenues to $938,601 in the first quarter of 2017 from $1,004,504 at same period last year.

Details of the three months financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2016 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as summarized below are also available at www.sedar.com or at the company’s website www.gpequities.com.

Three Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, 2017 2016 Revenue $ 938,601 $ 1,004,504 Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment and income taxes $ 41,324 $ 129,464 Net Income (Loss) before fair value adjustment and income taxes per share - basic and diluted $ - $ 0.01 Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 66,462 $ 117,900 Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) per common share – basic $ - $ 0.01 Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) per common share – diluted $ - $ 0.01 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic 21,290,685 21,290,685 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted 22,181,685 22,181,685

About Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. was incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta on April 8, 1998 and thereafter completed a public offering of common shares by prospectus dated June 26, 1998 (TSX VENTURE:GUF).

The Company acquires, manages and develops anchored shopping malls in rural centres in Western Canada, in particular Alberta. Gulf & Pacific targets smaller, but rapidly growing hub communities that have hospital, high school, police station and retail/service infrastructure. Management has consistently reinvested cash flow to improve and grow its portfolio of income properties.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. currently owns three, well-located retail assets located in Three Hills, St. Paul, and Cold Lake Alberta.

