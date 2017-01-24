Hamilton Consumers Meet With Anne Smith From Buy the Yard Interiors

HAMILTON, ON–(Marketwired – January 24, 2017) – Buy The Yard Interiors is a 4 year Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Interior Decorator in the region of Hamilton. The company has been in business since 1989 and is Hamilton’s leader in Interior Decorating of homes and offices.

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Q: What does it mean for your company to be voted by consumers as your city’s best?

A: It’s an honour to be respected and awarded for our expertise in the decorating field.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: Customer Service and Attention to Detail.

Q: How will winning this award affect the work you do moving forward?

A: This award confirms that we are doing a great job and we will continue to do our best to serve our customers.

Q: What is the biggest risk you have ever taken in business? And what is your next big step?

A: We have recently moved from a retail venue to a new design centre (same mall but different location) with more emphasis on our custom work in order to serve our clients more efficiently.

GETTING TO KNOW ANNE SMITH

BUSINESS MOTTO…

We strive for your confidence through excellent customer service and attention to detail

LOVE IN MY JOB…

Helping clients to enjoy their homes more, both from a decor and functionality point of view

LEARNED ON THE JOB…

Over the last few years I have appreciated the importance of quality in the furniture business. As a result – we try to support Canadian products whenever possible

BIGGEST SUCCESS…

Moving the business to our new design centre location to better serve our clients

LIKE THE MOST IN MY JOB…

Working with different colour palettes to achieve exciting transformations in the homes of our clients

