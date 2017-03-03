Friday, March 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

GUELPH, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) – Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX:HMM.A) -

Year ending: Three months ending:
12/31/2016 12/31/15 12/31/2016 12/31/15
Net Product Sales $ 115,724,000 $ 117,164,000 $ 27,995,000 $ 27,714,000
Income from operating activities* 2,296,000 6,625,000 672,000 1,775,000
Net Income (Loss) for Period 684,000 3,550,000 (135,000 ) 1,080,000
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (38,000 ) 5,986,000 187,000 1,843,000
Earnings (Loss) per share
Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09
Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.31 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09

* Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes

NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor

To all employees and shareholders:

With our new facility on line we continue to see quarter over quarter improvement in our income from operating activities. Our markets remain relatively flat.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
Robert F. Hammond
Chairman and CEO
(519) 822-2960
(519) 822-7289 (FAX)
[email protected]
