Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited Announces Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2016
GUELPH, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) – Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX:HMM.A) -
|Year ending:
|Three months ending:
|12/31/2016
|12/31/15
|12/31/2016
|12/31/15
|Net Product Sales
|$
|115,724,000
|$
|117,164,000
|$
|27,995,000
|$
|27,714,000
|Income from operating activities*
|2,296,000
|6,625,000
|672,000
|1,775,000
|Net Income (Loss) for Period
|684,000
|3,550,000
|(135,000
|)
|1,080,000
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(38,000
|)
|5,986,000
|187,000
|1,843,000
|Earnings (Loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.31
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.31
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.09
* Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
To all employees and shareholders:
With our new facility on line we continue to see quarter over quarter improvement in our income from operating activities. Our markets remain relatively flat.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
