Handa Copper Announces Appointment of Dr. Paul Elgin Walker to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - Handa Copper Corporation (“Handa Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:HEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Elgin Walker to its Board of Directors. Dr. Walker is a professional economist who was educated in South Africa and the United Kingdom where he received his doctorate in economics at the University of Nottingham in 1998.

With over 20 years of diverse experience in the analysis of metals markets, he ran the world’s leading precious metals consultancy, GFMS, for over 12 years until its sale to Thomson Reuters in 2011, at which time he became Global Head of Precious Metals for the multinational mass media and information firm. The consultancy’s core publication is the prestigious annual Gold Survey which began in 1967. More recently, Dr. Walker was instrumental in developing LME Precious, a joint venture between the London Metal Exchange (LME), the World Gold Council and a number of banks including Goldman Sachs, Société Générale and Morgan Stanley. This new precious metals trading platform evolved from what Dr. Walker describes as a “radical rethink of how to make the market work in the 21st century in light of regulatory and cost pressures.” He went on to say, “One needs to change business strategies, sometimes radically, in the face of changing circumstances. I am particularly excited to work with the Handa team to develop and realign its business strategy in the face of the challenges that have emerged in the sector.”

Handa Copper CEO, Jan Nelson, said, “Dr. Walker’s experience as an economist, researcher and analyst, together with his experience in building new businesses and his relationship with senior executives in mining and finance throughout the globe, will be of enormous benefit to Handa Copper as it realigns its business strategy towards the exploration and development of advanced stage mineral prospects in Africa in conjunction with an anticipated cyclical rebound in commodity prices.”

Dr. Walker has made regular appearances on major global TV networks including CNN, BBC, CNBC and Bloomberg in addition to being a featured speaker at key international conferences.

About Handa Copper Corporation

Handa Copper is actively pursuing the exploration and development potential of a highly significant copper discovery in the Republic of Congo (RoC). The geological parallels between the West Congolian Belt and the Central African Copperbelt (CACB), the world’s richest copper province, have been recognized since the 1930s. However, sustained modern exploration has never been carried out on the former until now. Previously undisclosed archival records acquired by the Company, which included more than 10,000 stream sediment and soil samples, confirm the potential for CACB-style copper deposits on the Company’s exploration licenses in the RoC. In addition, new data detailed soil sampling and geological mapping will assist the Company to effectively prioritize exploration targets for drilling.

