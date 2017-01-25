Hannibal TubeRack System Selected by Stanley Black & Decker for New Million Square-Foot Fontana, Ca. Facility

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – January 25, 2017) – Hannibal Industries, Inc., a world-leading manufacturer of steel pallet racks for the material handling industry, today announced its patented TubeRack system has been successfully installed in Stanley Black & Decker’s new one million square-foot facility in Fontana, Calif.

Stanley Black & Decker, a world leading provider of tools and storage, commercial electronic security and engineered fastening systems, is experiencing heavy growth and needed a racking system that was flexible and both seismically and load-bearing strong for its new warehouse and distribution center which is double the size of its former facility in Rialto, Calif.

“Because of the weight differences among its many hand and power tool products, we designed a racking system that can efficiently and safely accommodate all pallet loads — heavy or light — and can withstand any possible seismic movement,” said Brent Baltin, owner of Baltin Rack, one of Hannibal’s regional distributors.

“Our experience with the Hannibal’s patented TubeRack system has shown that it is the only racking solution that will work in the high seismic areas, such as those found in Southern California,” Baltin added.

The massive Stanley Black & Decker installation involves 1,900 pallet bays. Each bay has six 60-inch high-load levels for a total pallet position count of 14 positions per bay. The design load per level is 5,000 pounds with a 30,000-pound capacity per bay.

Additional information on Hannibal Industries is available at http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Shelving, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include: system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015. For additional information, visit www.hannibalrack.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/25/11G128398/Images/For_NR_4-74f137b0c147bce99795807ee518a4ac.jpg