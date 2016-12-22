Happy New Year Toronto! North America’s #1 Downloaded Restaurant Payment App is coming to Toronto in 2017!

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Vancouver-based financial technology company, Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (FKT:GJT) (OTC Pink:GLNNF), is pleased to announce expansion plans for the Glance Pay Mobile Payment App, a free mobile payment app designed to allow diners a fast and easy way to pay their restaurant bills on their smartphones.

After its initial launch in Vancouver on September 7, 2016, Glance Pay quickly hit the restaurant industry by storm, and it is now live in over 50 restaurants with over 130 restaurants signed, including Fable Diner, Thai House Restaurant, Tuc Craft Kitchen, Nuba, The Oakwood, Urban Thai, The Fountainhead Pub, Pink Elephant, Blue Martini Jazz Café and Sai Woo. With the app buzzing in cities across British Columbia, the City of Vancouver and surrounding suburban cities, Torontonians in 2017 will soon be able to pay for their meals in seconds without the wait. Glance Pay plans to launch its first restaurant in Toronto in early 2017 having already partnered with a Toronto-based representative to handle restaurant relations for the company locally.

Negative payment experiences at the end of a meal are the Achilles’ heel of dining out for guests and restaurants alike. But with Glance Pay this process can be as quick and easy as taking a picture.

“Glance Technologies has developed a game-changing and unique payment technology experience like no other,” says Penny Green, Glance Technologies’ Chief Operating Officer, “people already have a payment machine with them, their smartphone. With Glance Pay there will be no more waiting for servers and machines.”

Additional Glance Pay features include the ability for customers to request an electronic bill, digital expense tracking and earning exclusive restaurant rewards.

“Our app allows restaurants to offer a better dining experience to their customers. It allows them to turn tables over faster, save money, increase revenue, and be more efficient.”

Glance Pay is the brainchild of Desmond Griffin, the Co-founder of PayByPhone, the app that revolutionized the way drivers worldwide pay for parking and tolls. The app allowed drivers to turn their smartphones into their own personal parking metre with ease. Griffin expects to bring the simplicity of paying without the hassle of flagging a server or a machine down to Toronto’s restaurant industry. “Everyone has been frustrated with the payment process at restaurants at one time or another, especially at peak times when restaurants are full and servers are busy,” says Desmond Griffin, President and CEO of Glance Technologies Inc.

“Glance Pay helps eliminate long wait times and negative payment experiences. The app allows you to simply select your portion of the bill, your tip, confirm the amount and earn exclusive restaurant rewards and go. There is no need to wait for a payment card machine, and customers can pay and go on their own time. You can even email yourself the bill, enjoy digital tracking of your receipts, and manage your rewards all in one place. Glance Pay makes life so much easier for the restaurant and the customer.”

To foster Glance Pay’s growth in Toronto, Pennant Media Group will work alongside Glance Technologies to form partnerships and handle strategic media relations.

Glance Pay is the next step toward wallet-less transactions that are changing the way smartphone users interact with their favourite restaurants and make paying easy and accessible. Having experienced such a positive response in the Vancouver area, Glance Technologies is poised to expand across the Western Provinces and into Toronto and Montreal in 2017.

Glance Pay is currently available for free download in Apple’s App Store, Google Play’s Android Store or at GlancePay.com.

About Glance Technologies, Inc.

Glance Technologies was incorporated in British Columbia in 2014 and owns and operates Glance Pay, a mobile payments app for restaurants. Glance operates Glance Pay from Glance’s head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Glance’s shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 7, 2016 under the ticker symbol GET.

For more information about Glance and Glance Pay, please go to www.glance.tech or www.glancepay.com or contact:

Christina Rao

Vice President, Investor Relations

(604) 723-7480

[email protected]

Customer Service: 1-855-288-6044

For media inquiries please contact:

Pennant Media Group

Kevin Pennant [email protected]

Toronto 416.596.2978 USA 855.596.2978

Shanice Grocia [email protected]

Toronto 416.596.2978 USA 855.596.2978

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur.

Although Glance believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.