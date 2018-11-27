Happy Planet partners with Farafena to power its smoothies with Moringa

CBJ Newsmakers

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Happy Planet, an all-natural food company, is partnering with Farafena to bring its African-grown and sustainable superfood Moringa to Canadians – in the form of its “Extreme Green – Spirulina and Moringa” smoothie. Moringa, a raw, gluten-free vegan whole food is a source of vitamin A, fiber, magnesium, and calcium. Now Canadians can enjoy all the health benefits of Moringa in Happy Planet’s most popular smoothie.

Kyle Marancos, Director of Marketing, from Happy Planet says: “We are proud to partner with Farafena, a purpose driven company that is improving the livelihoods of farmers and their communities. Moringa has been a great addition to our #1 selling smoothie Extreme Green, making it even more green and nutritious. Supporting family farms and uniting Canadians with the best ingredients on earth – that’s a Happy Planet.”

Farafena currently partners with over 850 African women farmers in nine villages, resulting in these women being able to start micro businesses, build homes for their families, and educate their children – as well as improving the health and prosperity of rural villages.

Farafena’s Founder, Oumar Barou Togola, was born in Mali, West Africa. When talking about the partnership, Oumar said: “We’re proud to partner with Happy Planet to share healthy, sustainably farmed food with Canadians. My dream is for Farafena to set an example of how families like yours, can engage with and get to know families like mine, and our authentic African foods and culture. Partnering with Happy Planet supports this dream.”

Canadians can enjoy an “Extreme Green” smoothie at thousands of stores across Canada including – Metro, Sobeys, Safeway and Natural Food Stores like Goodness Me, Avril, Choices Markets and SPUD.ca.

Farafena’s product range includes Moringa, Fonio Grain, Fonio Flour and Baobab, which are now available at over 600 stores across Canada, including Whole Foods, Loblaws, Superstore, Save-on-Foods, Urban Fare, HY Louie IGA. For more information, please visit www.farafena.com.

About Farafena

Farafena which means ‘Africa’ in Bambara, the national language of Mali, is an African-Canadian superfood company that works with women farmers in Africa to provide nutritious foods to sustainability-conscious consumers in Canada. Farafena promotes health and sustainability through its offerings of nutritious grains, flours and powders, as well as through an equitable exchange with local women farmers in Africa. For more information, visit: www.farafena.com. Learn more about Farafena here: https://vimeo.com/292400022

About Happy Planet http://happyplanet.com/

