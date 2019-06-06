Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Harborside Announces Filing of Listing Statement and Timing for Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker Symbol “HBOR” Harborside Announces Filing of Listing Statement and Timing for Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker Symbol “HBOR” CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFraud Aware 2019: National Study on Reported Fraud Cases in Canada Fraud Aware 2019: National Study on Reported Fraud Cases in Canada Brick Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors and Approval of Name Change