Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Harborside Inc. exercises merger option to acquire 100% ownership of Patients Mutual Collective Corporation, owner of iconic Harborside Oakland cannabis dispensary Harborside Inc. exercises merger option to acquire 100% ownership of Patients Mutual Collective Corporation, owner of iconic Harborside Oakland cannabis dispensary CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBunker Closes $1.7M Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Updates on Subsequent $1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common SharesArizona Metals Corp., Formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp., Announces Name Change, Share Consolidation and Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Croesus Gold Corp.Arizona Metals Corp., Formerly Ring the Bell Capital Corp., Announces Name Change, Share Consolidation and Completion of Qualifying Transaction with Croesus Gold Corp.