Harte Gold To Provide Analyst Update and Webcast

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HARTE GOLD CORP. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:HRT) (OTC:HRTFF) (Frankfurt:H4O) plans to provide an update on the Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), financing, permitting and construction of the Sugar Zone Project. In anticipation of this update, Harte Gold plans to host a meeting with research analysts and institutional investors beginning at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 3, at Toronto at the offices of WierFoulds LLP.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to join the Harte Gold management team in person. Light refreshments will be provided after the presentation.

A copy of the slide presentation and audio webcast will also be available live on the day of the presentation at http://www.weirfoulds.webcast.guru/180503-p489374/. A replay of the presentations and any related materials will be available on the Company’s website, www.hartegold.com, following conclusion of the event.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned Sugar Zone Property where it has recently completed a 70,000 tonne Advanced Exploration Bulk Sample at the Sugar Zone Deposit and mined 30,000 tonnes under its Phase I Commercial Production Permit. The Sugar Zone Property is located 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo Gold Camp. Using a 3 g/t Au cut-off, the Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 15, 2018 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,607,000 tonnes grading 8.52 g/t for 714,200 ounces of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 3,590,000 tonnes, grading 6.59 g/t for 760,800 ounces of contained gold. Harte Gold also holds the Stoughton-Abitibi property located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone, east of Timmins, Ontario, and adjacent to the Holloway Gold Mine.

