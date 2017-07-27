Harvest ETFs July 2017 Distributions

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) announces the following distributions for Harvest ETF’s for the month ending July 31, 2017. The distribution will be paid on or about August 15, 2017 to unitholders of record on July 31, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of July 27, 2017.

Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) for all classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis, dependent on the payment frequency of an individual Harvest ETF. All Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF TSX Ticker Distribution Healthcare Leaders Income ETF HHL $0.0583 per unit Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US) HHL.U $0.0583 per unit Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF HBF $0.0542 per unit Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HBF.U $0.0542 per unit Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF HPF $0.0583 per unit Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US) HPF.U $0.0583 per unit Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF HTA $0.0583 per unit Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US) HTA.U $0.0583 per unit Global REIT Leaders Income ETF HGR $0.0458 per unit

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

