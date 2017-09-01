Harvest One Cannabis Inc. Adopts Advance Notice Policy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:HVST) (“Harvest One” or the “Company“) wishes to announce the approval and adoption by its board of directors (the “Board“) of an alteration to its articles in order to adopt an advance notice policy (the “Advance Notice Policy“) in accordance with the latest guidance from the leading independent proxy advisory firms.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Policy is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a procedure for shareholders wishing to nominate a person for election as a director. The Advance Notice Policy fixes a deadline by which shareholders must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders at which directors are to be elected and sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company in order for such person to be eligible to stand for election as a director at such meeting, all of which is intended to: (i) provide shareholders with adequate time and disclosure to allow for an informed decision on the election of directors at such meeting; and (ii) provide an opportunity for the Board to make an informed determination and, if appropriate, present alternatives to shareholders.

The adoption of the Advance Notice Policy is effective as at the date of this news release. The Company intends to seek shareholder ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 29, 2017.

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX.V:HVST)

Harvest One controls operations across the entire cannabis value chain through three business units, with Harvest One serving as the umbrella company over horticultural arm United Greeneries and medical arm Satipharm AG. Each business is strategically located in favourable jurisdictions with supportive regulatory frameworks in place. United Greeneries has received a Canadian medicinal cannabis cultivation license, making Harvest One one of only a few companies globally with the capacity to commercially cultivate cannabis in a federally regulated environment.

