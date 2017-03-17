Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Announces Unitholder Meeting

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) – Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund (TSX:HTA.UN) (the “Fund”) announces that a special meeting of the Fund (the “Meeting”) will be held on Monday, April 17, 2017. If required, an adjourned Meeting will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Instead of converting the Fund into a conventional unlisted mutual fund on or about June 20, 2017 as originally contemplated, at the Meeting, unitholders of the Fund will be asked to approve the conversion of the Fund from a closed-end fund into class A units of an exchange-traded fund (the “Conversion”), including a reduction in the Fund’s annual management fee to 0.85% (from 1.00%).

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of the Fund (the “Manager”) believes that the Conversion will benefit existing unitholders of the Fund because, as an exchange-traded fund, the Fund will offer greater market liquidity and efficient trading, participation in potential benefits from economies of scale through the continuous offering of units and a reduced management fee. If the Conversion is approved, the Manager anticipates implementing the Conversion in June, 2017, subject to obtaining a receipt for the final prospectus of the exchange-traded fund and any necessary third party or regulatory approvals. Unitholders will continue to have the right to redeem their units on May 30, 2017 for a redemption price per unit equal to the net asset value per unit as at such date.

The notice of meeting, management information circular and related Meeting materials, which detail the matters to be considered at the Meeting, are available at www.sedar.com. The management information circular is also available on the Fund’s website at www.harvestportfolios.com.

