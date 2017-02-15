hc1.com Helps American Senior Communities Instantly Assess Quality Metrics of Interest to Post Acute Care Organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–(Marketwired – Feb 15, 2017) – The hc1.com healthcare relationship management (HRM) platform has been adopted by American Senior Communities (ASC), one of the nation’s largest providers of senior living, rehabilitation, hospice, and skilled nursing services, with 87 locations in Indiana.

ASC is leveraging hc1’s HRM platform to capture real-time quality metrics, enabling caregivers at its facilities to deliver better coordinated care, and produce the insight necessary to foster stronger strategic relationships with referring providers.

Prior to adopting hc1, ASC was dependent on several manual processes, including tracking individual communications using Outlook and manually producing spreadsheets for reports. With hc1, ASC will benefit from automated processes that will provide real-time insight to quality metrics, patient benefit verification, turnaround time and length of stay. Having access to important information and an easy way to share it will help ASC better meet the needs of its residents.

“hc1 brought better access to data for our team, which provided immediate value,” said Angela Norris, R.N., Vice President of Contracting & Business Integration for American Senior Communities. “Having a healthcare-specific CRM solution equipped our team to proactively track and manage everything in one platform across multiple facilities. Now we are a strategic, value-focused partner to our referring providers.”

With hc1, the ASC team is able to access live dashboards and real-time analytics that provide an instant pulse of ASC’s overall performance, including estimated care cost by payer, length of stay, and number of readmissions.

Additionally, care coordination teams can quickly identify issues standing in the way of patient wellness. For example, using hc1 the ASC team realized a turnaround time for authorization of 21 hours, well below the 72-hour benchmark. Background checks, once administered by individual facilities and taking about an hour each, are now completed by the call center in approximately six minutes.

ASC is also able to easily pinpoint its best sources of referrals and use data-backed reports to foster strategic relationships with providers.

“With the hc1 platform, ASC is able to easily keep team members more accountable,” said Norris. “This allows us to focus on fulfilling our mission to compassionately serve each resident with quality care.”

Norris will share her experiences with hc1 at the HIMSS Conference & Exposition on Monday, February 20 at 3:45 pm ET at Booth 6779 Kiosk 02 in the Clinical and Business Intelligence Knowledge Center at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. hc1.com will also be at HIMSS Booth 6493 demonstrating its award-winning healthcare relationship management platform.

About hc1.com

The hc1® Healthcare Relationship Cloud® enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service providers to grow profitably and deliver amazing service. hc1 has been adopted across more than 1,000 healthcare locations around the globe, including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named “Best Healthcare CRM” by Frost & Sullivan, and is included in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

For more information about American Senior Communities, visit ASCSeniorCare.com.