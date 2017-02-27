Health Advance Inc. Announces $7 Million Financing Agreement with GHS Investments

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Feb 27, 2017) – Health Advance Inc. (the “Company” or “Health Advance”) (OTC PINK: HADV) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an Equity Financing Agreement (“Agreement”) with GHS Investments LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (Hereinafter referred to as “GHS”). The Agreement allows Health Advance to access up to $7 million in capital over the next 24 months. This financing will also allow the Company to continue its growth through acquisitions and will allow the Company to effectively execute its business plan and growth model.

GHS Investments, LLC, is a leading private investment group providing financing solutions for high potential small cap companies. The Agreement provides Health Advance with the option to sell to GHS up to $7,000,000 worth of the Company’s common stock over a twenty-four month period following the effective date of the Company’s registration statement. The Company expects to file its S1 document with the SEC within the next 30 days.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Health Advance has the right to deliver from time to time a put notice to GHS stating the dollar amount of put shares that it intends to sell to GHS at eighty (80%) percent of the market price per share according to the terms of the agreement. The market price is calculated as the lowest traded price of the Company’s common stock for ten (10) consecutive trading days preceding the put date.

“This financing is a key component to our success and we are very excited to have entered into this financing agreement with GHS. We look forward to executing the Company’s business model and growth strategies unencumbered,” stated President and CEO Jordan Starkman.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate, “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “projected,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Health Advance Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company’s future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company’s ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company’s control; and (iv) other risk factors discussed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov under “Search for Company Filings.