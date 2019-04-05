Capping Arsenic Levels in Food

CBJ — Health Canada will conduct an in-depth consultation process on setting a maximum level of arsenic allowed in food, including baby cereal.

As of now, there is no hard limit on arsenic in food in Canada and the U.S.. There are stricter regulations within the European Union.

Although the toxicity of arsenic depends on its chemical form and level of exposure, the naturally occurring element can cause various health issues, including skin lesions, nausea and diarrhea, with long-term exposure associated with an increased risk of cancer.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) does monitor arsenic levels in baby food, however, the process of setting a cap is taking a long time due to bureaucracy and consultations with many various stakeholders.

How much arsenic is too much? That remains a mystery that has yet to emerge with any degree of certainty.

