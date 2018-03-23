Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2018 Quarterly Distribution

Friday, March 23, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  (TSX:MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.0535 per Class A unit and US$0.0553 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 20, 2018 to unitholders of record on April 2, 2018.

For further information please contact:

Michael B. Decter
President & Chief Executive Officer
LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: decter@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca

