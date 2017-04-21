Heather Hayes Appointed CEO Of Hayes, Davidson And Associates, Inc.

CUMMING, GA–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) – Hayes, Davidson and Associates, Inc. announced today that Heather R. Hayes has been named as CEO of the company, effective immediately. Former CEO, Carey Davidson has stepped down from the post to exclusively focus on his role as President of Intervention ASAP, LLC.

Heather Hayes co-founded Hayes, Davidson and Associates, Inc. in 2014 and has been the company’s driving force since its inception. As a champion of ethics and pioneer in the addiction, recovery, and treatment industry, stepping into the CEO role is a natural progression.

In a brief statement Hayes, explained, “I look forward to taking on a new role within the company, as we continue to provide the same great service and level of care our clients have come to expect. I am humbled and honored to have been named as CEO to a company and group of professionals I respect so deeply.”

Heather Hayes, CEO of Hayes, Davidson and Associates (HDA), holds a Masters of Education (M.Ed.) from Antioch University, is a Licensed Counselor, and Board Registered Interventionist (CIP). Heather uses her 30+ years of experience to help adolescents/young adults and individuals suffering from trauma, complex mental health issues, and addictive disorders across the spectrum.

Heather presents nationally and internationally on the topics of Co-occurring/Psychiatric Disorders, Addiction, Trauma, Eating Disorders, Adolescent/Young Adult Issues, and more. She has published many works on these topics and continues to collaborate with peers on publications on these subjects.

Outside of work, Heather uses her expertise to give back to her community as a volunteer psychological profiler with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Hostage Negotiation and SWAT Team.

If you would like more information about Hayes, Davidson and Associates, Inc, please contact Caetlin Mangan at [email protected] or Adam Campbell at [email protected].

For more information about Intervention ASAP, LLC, please contact Carey Davidson at [email protected] or call (888) 405-3121