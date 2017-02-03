Helius Medical Technologies Announces Resignation of Director

NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA–(Marketwired – Feb. 3, 2017) - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM)(TSX:HSM.S)(TSX:HSM.WT.S)(OTCQB:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Savio Chiu from his position as a Director of the Company effective January 30, 2017 to pursue other opportunities. “I want to sincerely thank Mr. Chiu who has been a director for Helius Medical Technologies since its inception as a public company. His service to the company has been invaluable and we wish him well” said Phil Deschamps, Chairman and CEO of Helius. The Company’s board of directors is now comprised of Philippe Deschamps, Mitchell Tyler, Blane Walter, Huaizheng Peng, Edward Straw, and Thomas Griffin.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.