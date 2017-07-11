Helix Semiconductors’ New eMpower HS100 Chipset Now Sampling

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 11, 2017) – Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors today announced sampling of its eMpower HS100 chipset, its first production IC, which is a key piece in the company’s mission to address the overburdened nature of electricity grids around the globe. By enabling more than 90 percent end-to-end efficiency, the eMpower HS100 is an answer to the regulatory pressures being exerted by governments for more efficient power conversions.

Industry leaders have set an aggressive target for power consumed by electronic appliances when in an inactive, or standby, mode. Dubbed ‘Zero Power,’ the goal is specified as less than or equal to 5mW. Currently, only systems implementing Helix Semiconductors’ eMpower HS100 device will be able to come anywhere near achieving Zero Power.

Based on Helix Semiconductors’ patented MuxCapacitor® voltage reduction technology, the eMpower HS100’s unique capacitive-based voltage reduction features high efficiency even in light load and no load scenarios. Converting AC mains to 5VDC, the HS100 enables more than 90 percent end-to-end efficiency from its full load range of 10W all the way down to 100mA, which represents 5 percent of full load.

The eMpower HS100 provides a solution for a wide variety of markets, including consumer, business, industrial, automotive, and medical. Applications that will benefit from Helix Semiconductors’ unique new chipset include smart phone chargers, smart outlets, IoT gateways, remote sensors, smoke alarms, smart LED lighting, thermostats, consumer goods, white goods user interfaces and communicators, and more.

According to Harold A. Blomquist, president and CEO of Helix Semiconductors, the company’s forward-looking product roadmap builds on the release of the eMpower HS100. “We are currently developing future implementations of our eMpower HS100 in smaller geometries, which will open the door for more applications to experience unprecedented power efficiencies. Next-generation products include a 0.18 micron chipset for higher power applications, initially targeting 30W, and a 48V DC-DC device for Power over Ethernet, electric/hybrid vehicles and datacom/telecom applications.”

Helix Semiconductors’ commitment to addressing the global need for more efficient power supplies has been well received by industry leaders — underscoring the dire need for smarter power conversions. As evidence of this, the company recently embarked on a road show to demonstrate its technology to a number of Tier One OEMs serving a variety of markets and applications, including Samsung, Lexmark, Bose, Leviton, Duracell, Whirlpool, and Honeywell.

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors’ power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com.