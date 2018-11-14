Hello Ontario: Access Mat Provider, TerraPro Expands into Eastern Canada

CBJ Newsmakers

TerraPro enters Ontario with a host of access matting services and a commitment to excellence.

MOUNT ALBERT, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TerraPro Inc, Canada’s second largest remote access matting company, has officially opened their doors to the Ontario market with the creation of TerraPro East Inc. Through TerraPro East Inc, the company now offers access matting sales, rentals, and logistics to energy and utility companies within Ontario. They have also finalized an agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 793.

“We’re excited to be Ontario’s newest matting provider and see great opportunity to increase our involvement in energy infrastructure projects Canada-wide,” says TerraPro’s Co-CEO and CFO, Jeff Schellenberg. “This expansion aligns with our corporate vision and is significant to our company growth strategy.”

TerraPro Inc has provided terrain protection and environmental remediation solutions to oil extraction, pipeline, and electrical transmission companies in Western Canada since 2006. The company is known for its unmatched levels of customer service and its dedication to safety, excellence and accountability.

“Working with the International Union of Operating Engineers, we feel confident in our ability to build a team out here that’s able to deliver the high-quality services that our customers have become accustomed to in other areas of the country,” says Colin Schmidt, Co-CEO of TerraPro.

The company has already established 3 initial Ontario yard locations in Mount Albert, Sudbury, and Wallaceburg and is planning to open a fourth in Morrisburg in 2019. TerraPro East Inc. will hire local talent and maintain an inventory of access mats and equipment in Ontario.

To learn more, visit www.TerraProInc.com and find TerraPro on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

CONTACT: TerraPro Inc info@terraproinc.com