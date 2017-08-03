HemCare Health Services Retires additional 118 million Shares through Share Buy Back

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Aug 3, 2017) – HemCare Health Services Inc. (OTC PINK: HCRE) is pleased to announce the buy back of 118,087,000 of its common shares as part of an ongoing buy back and retirement effort.

The purchase and retirement follows a cancellation of over 71 million shares cancelled earlier in the year. These combined retirements will reduce the issued & outstanding share counts from approximately 274 million to 96,225,211.

The aggregate purchase price was USD $120,100 settled with long term 3% notes.

Management continues to seek further share retirements in effort to position the company for a potential up-listing.

About HemCare Health Services Inc.

HemCare Health Services (“HHS”) is a Health Information Exchange company. HHS operates a single unified platform providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today’s Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank.org, the Company offers an easy to use online portal to its centralized System for Patients, Lawyers & Insurers to Retrieve and Access Medical Records. The company also offers a discount for savings of up to 87% on pharmacy drugs and services throughout the USA. To get your free card now click here.

