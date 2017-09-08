HempAmericana Featured In Canna InvestorsHub Magazine

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 8, 2017) – HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) has been featured in Canna InvestorsHub Magazine which has gone live and can be found here: https://view.joomag.com/cannainvestors-hub-magazine-august-september-2017/0917771001504877955?short

“I am once again pleased to be able to share our story, success and growth to the Cannabis world. Canna InvestorsHub Magazine is a tremendous outlet with a large audience that allows us to share this success with the world. We will be releasing a press release very soon with full details on our Maine partnership that will excite our shareholders and show we are taking this company to the next level of success!” said Salvadore Rossillo, CEO.

Following, HempAmericana, Inc. will present on the Company’s recent activities on the CANNAINVESTOR Webcast (www.cannawebcast.com) on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 4 PM EDT.

About InvestorsHub

InvestorsHub is a leading online investment community website built to provide a forum for serious investors to gather and share market insights in a dynamic environment using an advanced discussion platform. The site is designed to be clean and simple, allowing you to get the real-time market information you need, quickly and easily. The site has 2.4 million unique visitors per month generating 65 million monthly page impressions.

About CANNAINVESTOR Webcast:

The CANNAINVESTOR Webcast is held online monthly. The webcast will include 45-minute live presentations and Q&A by senior executives of privately-held and publicly-traded industry companies. The webcast increases presenting companies, international and domestic exposure to individual investors, institutional investors, analysts, media, and consumers. In addition, the webcast gives the audience a convenient and inexpensive way to research privately-held and publicly-traded industry companies. Please visit www.cannawebcast.com for more information.

About HempAmericana:

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company’s papers. The Company now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing a laboratory for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

Safe Harbor:

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Hemp Americana annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.