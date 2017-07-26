HempLife Today acquires additional space in order to better fulfill and expand its shipping of Free-Trial offer

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Jul 26, 2017) – Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, an innovative and growing Company offering the finest CBD (Cannabidiol) products derived from Hemp, is announcing it has acquired additional warehouse/office space in order to better serve its successful Free-Trial offer of CannazALL™ CBD GelCaps.

The Company signed to lease up to 500 square feet of additional warehouse/office space and will be hiring up to six (6) additional employees in order to fulfill the demand for its Free-Trial offer. The lease on this additional space starts August 1st, 2017.

The Company has found its Free-Trial offer of six (6) 25mg CBD GelCaps to be a very effective part of its advertising and marketing plans and the Company is being forward thinking in this expansion. The Company expects to be giving away up to 20,000 free trial packs per month by October of this year.

CEO James Ballas says, “The data is in and we believe the free trial offer can be a major component to future growth as our products have an immediate effect that most people can feel. By getting our products into the hands of more people they can see that for themselves, and because we have already delivered to them a quality product, plus lots of information for free, we have credibility with these new customers and order rates go up. Therefore, we felt that adding more space and the additional employees needed to expand this offer was very important.”

*In addition, the Company expects to have the new HempLifeToday.com Website live within the next 7-14 days and will be putting out news concerning this when the site is live. In the meantime for shareholders who have not yet seen the new site it can be sampled by using the following link https://hemplifetoday.com/lp/new-website-reveal/

**The Company will also have news about its new technology based Division the first week of August.

CEO James Ballas adds, “We are moving ahead successfully on all fronts…We have a profitable and growing division in HempLife Today and this division has never been healthier, and the products, management and plans for growth continue to deliver. In addition to that we will be announcing our new division next week and we are certain our shareholders will then understand completely why we reversed plans on the name change and chose to stay as UBQU. We ask our shareholders to understand that as a business we must sometimes change strategies, and when we do so it is for the benefit of the Company. Everything takes time to do it right and we take the time to make the proper decisions and this is reflected in our success and our growth.”

About HempLife Today™

HempLife Today™ was created by a group of highly motivated, skilled and health minded people, who have learned that Hemp, and Hemp related products, can be a great source of increased health, vitality, and overall well-being in our lives. We also believe that high grade CBD (Cannabidiol) could very well be the miracle supplement the world has been waiting for as more and more people discover the health benefits of this remarkable extract. HempLife Today™ offers its quality CBD products @ www.HempLifeToday.com

About Ubiquitech

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLife Today™.

HempLife Today™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; Its popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects”, “intends”, “believes”, and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.