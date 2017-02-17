HempOmega™ Infused Pro369 Hemp Protein Drink To Be Featured During the NBA All-Star Weekend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Laguna Blends (Laguna) will introduce HempOmega™ infused Pro369™ hemp protein drink during the National Basketball Association, (NBA) All-Star Game weekend through a strategic alliance with Isodiol and Rebound Magazine.

Partnering with Rebound Magazine, Isodiol unveils its new IsoSport™ line of hemp-infused high performance products for athletes at the NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans, LA. The IsoSport™ line includes Pro369, formulated by Naturally Splendid. This year’s star-studded weekend runs Friday, February 17 through Sunday the 19th. IsoSport™ is proud to be part of this event and looks forward to supporting the athletes and fans that will be in attendance for everything from an All-Star Celebrity Game to community outreach events.

Naturally Splendid President Mr. J. Craig Goodwin reports, “We are excited about the future growth potential of IsoSport™ Pro369 with Laguna and Isodiol and believe the new marketing strategy geared toward active lifestyles is an excellent fit for the product. We are pleased with the renewed marketing efforts and the introduction of this Naturally Splendid formulated product at the NBA All-star weekend.”

Laguna Blends CEO Mr. Ray Grimm Jr. states, “Laguna has recently gone through a corporate restructuring and after review of the existing product lines it was clear that we needed to reposition the IsoSport™ Pro369 products developed by Naturally Splendid. We are excited about the new strategic alliance with Isodiol’s Iso-Sport line and maintain the IsoSport™ Pro369 formulations are of superior quality to existing hemp protein blends. IsoSport™ Pro369 will now be marketed as part of the Iso-Sport Line that is being championed by retired National Football League (NFL) player and Superbowl winner, Marvin Washington. Marvin is an advocate of hemp based products and is a brand will be a personal ambassador for Laguna and the Iso-Sport Line.

Naturally Splendid CEO Dave Eto states,”The NBA All-Star game provides our proprietary HempOmega™ ingredient with international exposure, recognition and will assist Naturally Splendid to continue its own marketing efforts to incorporate HempOmega™ into a wide range of products globally. We look forward to the Laguna Blends and Isodiol launch of IsoSport™ Pro369 at this international event.”

As reported previously, the custom formulated, hemp protein blends created by Naturally Splendid for Laguna Blends, has received a Natural Product Number from Health Canada. The Minister of Health has granted a product license along with a natural product number (“NPN”) for all four of the Pro369 flavours.

Pro369 hemp protein powder has been registered with Health Canada as a natural product, with the following approved health claims:

1) A source of protein that helps build and repair body tissues;

2) Source of amino acids involved in muscle protein synthesis;

3) Assists in the building of lean muscle;

4) An adaptogen to help maintain a healthy immune system; and

5) Supportive therapy for the promotion of healthy glucose levels.

To obtain a license to sell a natural health product, applicants must give detailed information about the product to Health Canada, including: medicinal ingredients, source material, dosages, potency, non-medicinal ingredients and recommended use(s). The safety and efficacy of natural health products and their health claims must be supported by in-depth, scientific evidence so that consumers and Health Canada know the products are indeed safe and effective and to ensure benefits outweigh risks. Once Health Canada has assessed a product and deemed it to be safe, effective and of high quality, they will then issue a product license along with an eight-digit Natural Product Number (NPN).

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a multifaceted biotechnology company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has six innovative divisions: (1) Natera® brand of retail hemp superfood products currently distributed throughout North America and Asia; (2) Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (Chii) is selling natural and organic hemp products through e-commerce (3) PawsitiveFX® brand of pet care products; (4) Simpli Plant-Based Ingredients Division of plant-derived bulk ingredients including patent-pending HempOmega®; (5) The 12,000-square-foot POS / BPC Facility – which is managed for Naturally Splendid by POS Bio-Sciences – is positioned to offer commercial-scale custom processing solutions for biological materials, such as functional foods and natural health ingredients to a wide range of clients (6) hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceuticals. Naturally Splendid’s advanced technologies, industry expertise, and strategic partners allow for the creation of customized solutions with a consistent focus on quality and sustainability.

