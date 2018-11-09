HEXO announces filing of preliminary base shelf prospectus

CBJ Newsmakers

GATINEAU, Quebec, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HEXO Corp. (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX:HEXO) announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The shelf prospectus will enable HEXO to make offerings of up to $800 million of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts and units or a combination thereof of the Company from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement, during the 25-month period that the shelf prospectus, when made final, remains valid. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the shelf prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any securities may be used by HEXO for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing operations and/or working capital requirements, to repay indebtedness from time to time, capital projects and potential future acquisitions, including in relation to international expansion.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO Corp. creates and distributes innovative, easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products to serve the Canadian cannabis market. One of the country’s lowest-cost producers, HEXO is rapidly increasing its production capacity in the lead up to the adult-use cannabis market. The Company currently operates with over 310,000 sq. ft. of production capacity with construction on another 1,000,000 sq. ft. expansion set to be complete by year end. HEXO will serve the adult-use market under the HEXO brand, while continuing to serve its medical cannabis clients through the well-known Hydropothecary brand.

