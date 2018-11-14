HeyBryan App Officially Launches, Connecting Local Residents to Qualified Home-Service Experts

CBJ Newsmakers

HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler teams up with HeyBryan Media Inc. to launch an innovative new app that matches trusted home-service experts with potential customers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler teams up with HeyBryan Media Inc. to launch HeyBryan, an innovative new app that matches trusted home-service experts with potential customers.

HeyBryan gives home-service Experts control of their own business: they create their rates, set their schedule, decide when and where they want to work and get paid fast. The app connects Experts to a new network of local customers and also generates new leads and new revenue to help Experts build their business.

“HeyBryan began as a passion project in Spring 2017”, explains Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan Media. “I had experienced first-hand how difficult it was to find trusted, reliable and easily accessible home-service experts. We decided to make it our mission to create a central location where homeowners could easily and quickly contact qualified professionals to perform odd jobs around the house, such as fixing the dishwasher or providing a home-cleaning service.”

For the past decade, Bryan Baeumler has shared his passion for educating homeowners and saving DIY’ers through his many television shows, while also becoming Canada’s loved and trusted veteran contractor. With HeyBryan, Baeumler’s knowledge and expertise expands to reach, connect and help a much larger public audience. “When Lance Montgomery approached me about HeyBryan, I was thrilled! With the app development already well underway, I could see how well the platform worked to simplify and streamline home service needs”, says Bryan Baeumler. “HeyBryan expertly responds to the need for immediate, reliable help around the house.”

All HeyBryan Experts are home-service professionals who are great at what they do. Experts go through a thorough screening process and background check, and booking and payment is made directly through the app. Those hiring an Expert can also rate and review the service experience they have with each Expert.

