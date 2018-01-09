High Arctic Announces Outstanding 2017 Safety Performance

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report it did not have a single recordable safety incident in its Papua New Guinea (“PNG”) operations in 2017 and its Canadian operations are celebrating 24 months of Lost Time Injury Free.

High Arctic made a commitment almost ten years ago to a quality program based on the idea that doing it right the first time means it will be safe every time. High Arctic works for the world’s top oil and gas companies often in some of the most difficult operating and logistical areas. Top quality operations, logistics and safety are the reasons the Corporation has been able to maintain these clients, increase its market share and maintain high equipment utilization rates.

On the 24th of August 2017, High Arctic’s PNG operations reached the outstanding milestone of achieving a Total Recordable Incident Case Frequency rate of ZERO. This means during the preceding twelve months and for the rest of 2017 High Arctic’s PNG operations worked over 600,000 man hours without a significant injury to any of its people; not one person needed medical treatment or missed any time at work because of a workplace incident.

Many companies have aspirational zero targets for safety. In 2017 High Arctic actually achieved this target in its PNG operations which is now 16 months recordable incident free.

Mike Maguire, President – International, said “I am very proud of the way our people have embraced our safe work initiatives, consistently demonstrating a commitment to each other, and working to improve their skills. As an organisation, we value the opportunity we have been afforded to enable this to occur.”

High Arctic’s Canadian operations are also celebrating a total of 24 months Lost Time Injury Free, as safety performance continues to be a principal focus of its operations. This comes at a time when the industry has been struggling through a major downturn, the Corporation had an influx of new workers into its operations and utilization has increased. Combined with a consolidation of product lines through the acquisition of Tervita Production Services in 2016, High Arctic has made some strong improvements in worker training, competency, reporting and operational support.

High Arctic understands that this achievement does not come by luck. Hard work, dedication and skills development through internationally recognised training of its personnel are fundamental to this result. High Arctic recognises the strong community values throughout PNG and Canada and fosters these values within their business to unite all workers towards a common goal.

High Arctic is looking forward to continuing to maintain safety leadership well into the future and thanks our supportive clients and all of those who have been involved in and contributed to the 2017 achievements.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic’s largest operation is in Papua New Guinea where it provides drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis. The Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada.

For more information, please contact:

J. Cameron Bailey

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 587-318-3826

Email: cam.bailey@haes.ca

Brian Peters

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 587-318-2218

Email: brian.peters@haes.ca