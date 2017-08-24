Highfive Introduces Join by Browser WebRTC Video Conferencing

REDWOOD CITY, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – Highfive, the insanely simple video conferencing company, today announced the end of software downloads with a fully integrated, web-based experience. Now anyone invited to a Highfive meeting can join directly from their Google Chrome browser without downloading external software.

Highfive’s proprietary video conferencing technology is the first of its kind to operate on a WebRTC stack and integrate seamlessly with purpose-built, meeting room hardware. Highfive’s new web browser-based video calls connect with the company’s award-winning hardware for an unparalleled communications experience.

“No one likes software downloads,” said Highfive CEO and co-founder Shan Sinha. “They slow down the start of meetings, sometimes prevent people from joining, and generally cause frustration. With Join by Browser, we’re getting rid of downloads for good and making Highfive the easiest way for anyone, anywhere to join a video call.”

Highfive is the only all-in-one video conferencing solution that puts the browser first with a fully-featured experience. Join by Browser includes all of Highfive’s existing features such as screen-sharing, the ability to easily add participants, and top-of-the-line stereo spatial audio powered by Dolby Voice. In short, customers keep all the Highfive features they’ve come to know and love, while getting an improved, more streamlined user experience.

“We chose Highfive because it was the easiest to use video conferencing solution, and with Join by Browser, they just made it even easier!” says Simon Mosk-Aoyama, COO at Bankrate. “There’s no downloading extra apps, no confusion, and most importantly, no wasted time. Now that joining a meeting is as easy as clicking a link, we can invite partners and customers to meetings without worrying that they won’t be able to connect.”

Highfive is one of the leading video conferencing solutions with customers like Evernote, Warby Parker, Betterment, and Expensify spending a total of about 12 million minutes — the equivalent of 23 years — in Highfive meetings each month. The company just passed the milestone of 110,000 meetings per month and has one of the fastest-growing customer bases in the video collaboration industry, with almost 100 new businesses joining each month. For more information or to sign up for a free 30 day trial, visit www.highfive.com.

