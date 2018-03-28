Hiku Brands and dosist join forces in Canadian market

TORONTO, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hiku Brands Company Ltd. (“Hiku”) (CSE:HIKU), Canada’s first vertically-integrated cannabis brand house, is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent to establish a co-marketing, retail and select distribution relationship with dosist (previously known as hmbldt), a leading wellness brand recognized as a disruptor in the health industry and named by Fast Company as one of the world’s 10 most innovative companies in the health sector in 2018.

Once dosist cannabis products become legally permitted to be sold for adult-use in Canada, consumers will be able to purchase dosist’s highly innovative targeted formulas at Hiku-owned licensed cannabis stores. In select areas, where permitted, Hiku-owned licensed cannabis stores will feature an immersive dosist experience where Hiku will be the exclusive retailer of dosist products.

“Hiku is focused on bringing Canadians truly exceptional products and experiences, and dosist fits perfectly into our growing family of brands and partners. Hiku and dosist are committed to helping Canadians understand the cannabis landscape and consume in a responsible manner,” says Alan Gertner, CEO of Hiku. “We’re excited to bring dosist’s amazing products to Canadians soon, and in the meantime, work with them to continue to educate, inform and normalize cannabis for consumers.”

dosist is dedicated to providing consistent, controlled and effective cannabis-based solutions through targeted formulations of the active ingredients found in cannabis. The company delivers precise dosage through its recyclable, proprietary, medical grade vaporizer, the dose pen™. dosist’s products are designed for clarity and control from their beautifully designed packaging to the slight vibration which alerts the user after they’ve received a precise 2.25mg dose. dosist’s targeted formulas and propriety dose pen were named one of TIME magazine’s best inventions of 2016.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hiku. They’ve demonstrated a commitment to cannabis-related education, working to remove the stigma surrounding the plant,” said Josh Campbell, President of dosist. “We chose Hiku because of their vision for the future and their commitment to the best in class customer experience.”

About Hiku:

Hiku is focused on building a portfolio of iconic, engaging cannabis brands, unsurpassed retail experiences and handcrafted cannabis production. With a national retail footprint led by Tokyo Smoke, craft cannabis production through DOJA‘s ACMPR licensed grow, and Van der Pop‘s female-focused educational platforms, Hiku houses an industry-leading portfolio that sets the bar for cannabis brands in Canada.

Hiku’s wholly-owned subsidiary, DOJA Cannabis Ltd., is a federally licensed producer pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the “ACMPR”), owning two production facilities in the heart of British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. The company operates a network of retail stores selling coffee, clothing and curated accessories, across British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

About dosist™:

Named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2016, dosist™ is a cannabis-based wellness company. Through six targeted formulas, dosist aims to deliver safe, targeted and effective solutions for some of our most common ailments. The company takes an ethical approach to production, which includes fully recyclable, medical-grade plastic and a rigorous testing process to ensure all products are safe and pesticide-free. www.dosist.ca @dosist.ca

